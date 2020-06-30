DMV fees to increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - You may be paying more at the DMV starting Wednesday, July 1.

The DMV has to adjust fees every four years based on the consumer price index, according to state law. There will be a 7.96 increase in fees for nearly 90 license and registration- related fees.

For example, there will be a 50 cent per year increase for a regular drivers license and the annual fee for regular private passenger registrations will go up from $36 to $38.75. Getting a learner’s permit and provisional licence will also increase by $1.50 overall and getting a duplicate license will go up by $1.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.