Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – The first COVID-19 patient to need a ventilator at Johns Hopkins Hospital is making a remarkable recovery.

Ahmad Ayyad took an Uber to a Washington D.C. hospital in March after experiencing what he thought were flu symptoms.

His life was in the balance.

“They put me in a coma, and they put me on a ventilator,” Ayyad said. “I wake up the next day, I’m in Baltimore at Hopkins.”

He tested positive for coronavirus and influenza.

“He is a very athletic, fit individual and he’s young and so my first thought was wow, if this can happen to him and he can be this sick, this can happen to anyone,” said Dr. Natalie West, a pulmonary specialist at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The 40-year-old athlete was in an induced coma for 25 days.

The ordeal took a toll on his body. He lost 60 pounds.

“I was basically paralyzed, I couldn’t move,” he said. “All my muscles were gone.”

Ayyad also had heart and lung damage.

Physical therapy involved relearning to eat, walk and talk. It was a difficult process.

Ayyad said he hopes to be back to normal by September and offered some advice as the virus continues to spread.

“Take it seriously. It’s not a joke,” he said.

“It can kill you, even if you think you’re healthy and immune to it. You’re not.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain

Updated: moments ago
|
Police officers allegedly took a photo imitating the hold used against Elijah McClain in the spot where he was arrested.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: More pop up storms Wednesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Scattered showers and storms will fade away tonight only to reform Wednesday afternoon.

News

UPDATE: Names released of those involved in Greene County fatal crash

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
UPDATE: Names released of those involved in Greene County fatal crash

News

NC Republican Convention set for Greenville now canceled

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina Republican Party has canceled its annual in-person convention scheduled for the Greenville Convention Center after the state health director recommended against holding it due to the COVID-19 transmission threat.

Local

Weather delays search for missing New Bern woman

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Rains this afternoon forced the search to conclude early and it will resume at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: Crews search for missing man in Williamston river

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Tori Poole
Officials continue the search for missing man in Roanoke River at Moratoc Park in Williamston.

News

Tryon Palace grant will help bring back workers

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Craven County's Tryon Palace is getting money from the federal government to help it bring back temporary employees.

News

Greenville summer camp registration continues

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Spots are still available for summer camp with Greenville Recreation and Parks.

News

PGV hopes grant helps land second airline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt Greenville Airport continues to pursue a second commercial airline service.

News

Beach Renourishment project wrapping up along Crystal Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The Carteret County Shore Protection Office is getting closer to finishing phase two of three on a beach renourishment project.

News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in Wilson murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
UPDATE: Teenager charged in Wilson murder