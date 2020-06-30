Advertisement

Carteret Big Sweep looking for volunteers to clean up beaches

Group encourages beach goers to pick up their trash
By Stacia Strong
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local organization is reminding beach goers about cleaning up after themselves after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Atlantic Beach, NC
Atlantic Beach, NC(witn)

Carteret Big Sweep is a group created through the partnership of Carteret County and the NC Cooperative Extension. The organization with the help of volunteers work to keep the county and it’s beaches clean of trash and litter.

”Carteret County is a tourist destination and people don’t want to come to a trashy beach so it’s real important for tourism that we have clean beaches, it’s also important for our fisheries as well as our wildlife and nesting sea turtles here on our beaches,” said Dee Smith, Coordinator for Carteret Big Sweep.

Right now Carteret Big Sweep is in need of volunteers to work alone or in a small group to help keep the Crystal Coast beaches clean, especially after the busy holiday weekend.

Smith says, “We are currently recruiting volunteers to do a program and we’re hoping for a 25 hour commitment between now and labor day weekend.”

Smith says COVID-19 has forced them to call off big volunteer beach clean ups.

As the beaches get busier, Smith says visitors can help do their part to keep the shoreline clean by reducing the amount of plastic and single use items they bring with them. Smith also says, “Use reusable containers for your snacks and drinks and that definitely cuts down on the litter, not just on our beaches but just trash in general, any way you can reduce the trash you bring to the beaches the better off we’re all going to be.”

If you would like to volunteer with Carteret Big Sweep you can find more information on their website https://www.carteretcountync.gov/704/Big-Sweep, they provide gloves, trash bags, and any other equipment needed to clean up.

