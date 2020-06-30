Advertisement

Belhaven 4th of July festivities continue with some changes

Fireworks
Fireworks(Pixabay/MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Belhaven is continuing its annual Fourth of July events, but the 78th celebration will see some changes this year because of the coronavirus.

Vendors will be screened upon arrival and be spread out from each other.

All activities will be outside along Main Street.

\Officials are strongly encouraging people to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus .

Signs will also be posted to remind people to social distance.

Town Manager Lynn Davis says, “The town leaders felt that carrying on with this tradition was very important. We want people to be able to celebrate our freedom and independence but we also want them to do it safely.”

Davis wants to remind people that this celebration is a choice. If anyone is uncomfortable due to COVID-19, they should stay home.

Fireworks are set for 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

