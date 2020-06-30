Ayden Collard Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Advertisement

The 2020 Ayden Collard Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Ayden Collard Festival has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

This is the second year in a row the festival hasn’t gone on as planned. Last year, the festival was postponed until November because of Hurricane Dorian.

Festival organizers say it wasn’t an easy decision, but the festival will be back next year and they appreciate everyone’s understanding.

