Ayden Collard Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Ayden Collard Festival has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

This is the second year in a row the festival hasn’t gone on as planned. Last year, the festival was postponed until November because of Hurricane Dorian.

Festival organizers say it wasn’t an easy decision, but the festival will be back next year and they appreciate everyone’s understanding.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.