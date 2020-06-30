Advertisement

911 call for Fort Bragg missing soldier Enrique Martinez released

Family says Martinez's disappearance doesn't make sense because the group, that noticed he was missing, ran into park officials hours before calling 911
Enrique Roman-Martinez
Enrique Roman-Martinez(WITN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Enrique Martinez’s family—still grieving and searching for answers, nearly a month after learning their loved one’s remains were found at Cape Lookout after a camping trip with a group of friends.

Enrique’s sister, Griselda Martinez, says there are still some things that just don’t make sense about her brother’s disappearance, because the group that noticed he was missing ran into some park officials hours before anyone called 911.

Griselda said, “My brother didn’t die for his country. My brother was murdered.”

Fort Bragg soldier Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, was reported missing around 7 p.m. on May 23rd.

Griselda said, “Five hours before they reported him missing. They had already saw the rangers and didn’t say anything.”

Cape Lookout’s pubic information officer B.G. Horvat confirms the exchange.

Horvat said, “As far as I know, they ran into them earlier that day for a minor infraction—the group. And they were not stopped to go look for Mr. Enrique at that point.”

However, during the call, the caller says they’d been looking for rangers all day. Here is an excerpt:

Horvat says Cape suspended the search using help and every resource to find all the information they could. The investigation has now been passed on to the Army.

“We would like justice to prevail,” Horvat said.

And the Martinez family reluctantly plans to lay Enrique to rest.

Griselda said, ”We want my brother’s whole body back. We don’t just want part of him. That’s... like, how do you... how do you have a funeral?”

The USA’s Criminal Investigation Command’s chief of public affairs says they are not releasing any additional information at this time to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation.

Griselda says they are waiting for a second DNA test to be confirmed before they move forward with funeral plans.

