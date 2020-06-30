Advertisement

2020 Minor League Baseball season officially canceled

This means the 2020 season for the Down East Wood Ducks won't take place
Down East Wood Ducks
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) — Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s the best thing from a Minor League Baseball standpoint,” said Down East Wood Ducks General Manager Wade Howell. “I feel sorry for the kids on that level because a lot of these young kids that come through our system are losing a year of development’ so it kind of puts them back a year, so I feel sorry about that. But for long-term safety and health it’s the best and only decision that could be made.”

The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement. The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.

MLB already had told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.

