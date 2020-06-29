Three vehicles crash after shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they may have found those responsible for an afternoon shooting in Kinston that resulted in a three-vehicle crash.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 11 near the intersection with Mewborn Avenue.

Police say shots were fired before the vehicles collided.

The driver of a burgundy Buick LeSabre was hit in the leg by the gunfire and had to be freed from the wreckage. The man was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

The driver of a black Toyota Camry was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care for their injuries, while two men in a black Dodge Ram ran from the scene after the crash.

Originally, police said there were two vehicles involved in the shooting.

Chief Tim Dilday said officers flooded the area and after a vehicle stop two young men were taken into custody. He said inside their vehicle multiple firearms were found along with marijuana.

The chief said they’re still looking into it, but feel there’s a high potential that traffic stop is related to the shooting and crash.

Police are asking if anyone has information on the shooting to call them at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Highway 11, between Cunningham Road and J.P. Harrison Boulevard, was closed in both directions for about an hour as officers investigated the shooting.

