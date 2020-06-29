Advertisement

POLICE: Teenager shot Sunday night in Greenville

Greenville police say a 14-year-old was taken to Vidant Medical Center.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a teenager was shot late Sunday night in Greenville.

According to Greenville police, officers were called to Patton Circle at around 10:45 p.m. They say they found a 14-year-old with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to Vidant Medical Center, but we aren’t sure how they are doing. Police also say there is nobody in custody yet.

If you have information, call the Greenville Police Department.

