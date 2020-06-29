Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and storms Tuesday; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Tonight

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Lows will be in the lower 70s. Winds will be light from the north.

Tuesday through Thursday

A weak cold front will move in and park over the area Tuesday through Thursday. The front will combine with high humidity levels to fire up scattered showers and storms each afternoon. With the elevated dew points and high temperatures in the upper 80s, it will feel hotter until rain cools the air. Tuesday will have the best chance for afternoon showers and storms. A cold front may try to move through the area late week, with potentially drier air for Friday. July 4th looks to have typical summer weather with partly sunny skies and a 30 percent of late day thunderstorm.

