NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -There will be a free drive-thru coronavirus testing in New Bern Monday.

The testing will be held by the church at 1909 Trent Blvd, New Bern from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can pre-register for testing by calling 252-633-1624

