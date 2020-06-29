Advertisement

One person dead after storm hits Chapel Hill, tree falls on home

Chapel Hill Fatal tree fall
Chapel Hill Fatal tree fall(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) -

One person is dead after a tree fell on a mobile home in Chapel Hill on Sunday evening.

According to our sister station WRAL, around 5 p.m., rescue crews found Grijalva Revolorio Abel, 47, dead in his home at the Tar Heel Mobile Court at 1208 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The report indicates wind speeds reached nearly 50 miles per hour during the storm that hit Chapel Hill.

Thunderstorm warnings and flood warnings were present throughout central North Carolina on Sunday evening in Wake, Johnston, and Harnett counties.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gastonia man sentenced to 35-years for secretly recording minors on his yacht

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Gastonia man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for secretly recording nude videos of underage females aboard his yacht.

News

Captain Ratty’s closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Captain Ratty's in downtown New Bern is temporarily closing it's doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Bill directs NCDOT to restart Outer Banks ferry service

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Carolina’s General Assembly has passed a bill that would restart an Outer Banks passenger ferry that had been scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic

News

Community members rally in Jacksonville in support of police officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
About 20 men and women from different backgrounds gathered holding law-enforcement flags and signs showing their support for police.

Latest News

State

Park rangers: Man drowns after trying to save young relative

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A man has died after jumping into a river in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to help a young relative.

State

Police say suspect stole car, dragged officer then fled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A male suspect is facing numerous charges after Fayetteville police say he stole a police vehicle, dragging an officer behind it, struck an EMS worker and then fled the scene.

State

Three dead, one hurt in Robeson County shootings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities are investigating after two women were found fatally shot at a North Carolina cemetery, and the cemetery owner was also found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News

Month of Miracles: How can I help?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jessica Bobula
There's no WITN CMN telethon this year because of COVID-19, but you can still help sick kids at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Hot, hazy, storm chance late; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Hazy skies from Saharan dust particles today causing poor air quality alerts. Otherwise, hot with an evening storm possible.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Transport teams

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
Children's Miracle Network provides life-saving care for Vidant transport teams