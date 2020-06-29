One person dead after storm hits Chapel Hill, tree falls on home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) -

One person is dead after a tree fell on a mobile home in Chapel Hill on Sunday evening.

According to our sister station WRAL, around 5 p.m., rescue crews found Grijalva Revolorio Abel, 47, dead in his home at the Tar Heel Mobile Court at 1208 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The report indicates wind speeds reached nearly 50 miles per hour during the storm that hit Chapel Hill.

Thunderstorm warnings and flood warnings were present throughout central North Carolina on Sunday evening in Wake, Johnston, and Harnett counties.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.