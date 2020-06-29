One dead, second driver airlifted after head-on crash

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One driver was killed and another airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries after a crash this morning in Greene County.

Sgt. Barry Brunette with the Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred just before 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 258 South of Snow Hill near Browntown Road.

The sergeant says a southbound Honda crossed the centerline, hitting a northbound Nissan head-on.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, while the other driver was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.

Sgt. Brunette says they’re still investigating why the driver swerved into the other lane and that charges are pending against the driver.

U.S. 258 was shut down for several hours because of the crash.

