North Carolina Daybook

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 29 9:30 AM North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest holds press conference on Emergency Management Act Lawsuit

Location: North Carolina General Assembly, 16 W Jones St, Raleigh, NC

Weblinks: https://www.nc.gov/, https://twitter.com/NC_Governor

Contacts: Jamey Falkenbury, North Carolina Office of the Lt. Governor, jamey.falkenbury@nc.gov, 1 919 814 3680, https://twitter.com/LtGovDanForest

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM North Carolina Justice Center urge lawmakers to make changes to NC's unemployment system - North Carolina Justice Center hold press call to urge lawmakers to move forward with HB 1075 and address 'needed changes' to NC's unemployment system to meet challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.ncjustice.org, https://twitter.com/ncjustice

Contacts: Julia Hawes, North Carolina Justice Center, julia@ncjustice.org, 1 919 863 2406

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 5:00 PM CANCELED: 61st Annual National Sports Media Association Awards Banquet - CANCELED: 61st Annual National Sports Media Association Awards Banquet * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC

Weblinks: http://www.nationalsportsmedia.org/, https://twitter.com/NSMASportsMedia, #NSMA19

Contacts: Dave Goren, National Sports Media Association, dgoren@nationalsportsmedia.org, 1 336 655 2976

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 Nucor Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.nucor.com/investor/

Contacts: Paul Donnelly, Director of Investor Relations, Paul.Donnelly@nucor.com, 1 980 355 4432

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 6:30 PM Former President George W. Bush speaks at NRSC virtual fundraiser - 'Save the Senate' virtual fundraiser hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, with special guests former President George W. Bush and Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner and Thom Tillis

Weblinks: http://www.nrsc.org, https://twitter.com/NRSC

Contacts: NRSC, 1 202 675 6000

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Martin Marietta Mtls: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.martinmarietta.com/index.cfm

Contacts: Suzanne Osberg, Martin Marietta Materials Investor Relations, Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com, 1 919 783 4691