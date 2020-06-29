NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
02-03-34-36-41
(two, three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
1-8-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
8-9-7, Lucky Sum: 24
(eight, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
2-1-6-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, one, six, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
7-6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, six, three, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million