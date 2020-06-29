Man shot and killed in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson police say they are investigating after a 78-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to Randolph Street just before 5:00 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Donald Aycock dead from a gunshot wound.

If you have information, contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

