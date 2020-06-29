Advertisement

Man shot and killed in Wilson

Police say the 78-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.
Wilson police say a 78-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.
Wilson police say a 78-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.(WITN-TV)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson police say they are investigating after a 78-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to Randolph Street just before 5:00 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Donald Aycock dead from a gunshot wound.

If you have information, contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Three vehicles crash after shooting in Kinston

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A major highway was shut down in Kinston after a shooting this afternoon.

News

4th of July fireworks still happening in some communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many communities here in Eastern Carolina have canceled their 4th of July celebrations because of COVID-19.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and storms Tuesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
We'll start the week on a hot and muggy note with just a stray shower or storm possible.

Crime

14 year old critical after Greenville shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Patton Circle in Greenville late Sunday night.

Crime

Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mitchell McIver was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lenoir Co. sees 11th virus death

Updated: 4 hours ago
Across the state, there have been 1,325 deaths and now 63,484 cases of COVID-19.

News

Lt. Governor Dan Forest addresses plans to sue Gov. Cooper’s administration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lt. Governor Dan Forest spoke Monday morning about his plans to sue Governor Roy Cooper’s administration over the shutdown of certain parts of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

DHHS: 9 cases of COVID-19 reported at Greenville child care center

Updated: 5 hours ago
DHHS reports cluster of COVID-19 cases at Greenville child care center

Local

Jacksonville begins road repairs

Updated: 8 hours ago
Jacksonville streets will receive some repairs starting Monday

Local

Bridge replacement project forces road closure in Duplin County

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Bridge Replacement has closed down a Portion of Duplin County Road Monday Morning.