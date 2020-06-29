Advertisement

Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sunday afternoon shooting has landed a Morehead City man in jail on an attempted murder charge.

Mitchell McIver was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Carteret County deputies say they were called to Hibbs Road around 4:00 p.m. about a man threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

McIver is accused of telling the 47-year-old woman he was going to kill her, firing up to 14 rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into her home.

Deputies say five bullets hit the home in the direction of where the woman was standing, but she wasn’t hit.

The 27-year-old man was nabbed a short time after the shooting by Newport police.

McIver’s bond was set at $5.1 million.

