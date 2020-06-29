Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

Forest to discuss suit challenging Cooper's COVID-19 orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is already challenging Roy Cooper in this fall’s gubernatorial election, but now he’s also preparing to challenge Cooper in court. Forest scheduled a Monday news conference to discuss a lawsuit he told Cooper last week he wanted to file over his COVID-19 executive orders. The Republican says Cooper is failing to follow state law by issuing orders closing businesses and limiting movement without receiving formal support from members of the Council of State. Cooper’s office has said the Democratic governor has other powers that let him act without receiving the “concurrence” of the council.

ARREST VIDEO

N. Carolina sheriff's office reviewing arrest of Black man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says it is investigating the weekend arrest of a Black man who alleges a deputy used excessive force against him. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the incident Saturday at a flea market was captured on cellphone video and posted online, where it was widely shared. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the owners of Cook’s Flea Market said Charles Moody was arrested after he refused to comply with a statewide mask mandate. Moody, who has been charged with resisting arrest and trespassing, disputed that in an interview with the paper, saying he did nothing wrong.

MAN DROWNS

Park rangers: Man drowns after trying to save young relative

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after jumping into a river in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to help a young relative. That's according to park rangers who say just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the scene of a drowning in progress on the Oconaluftee River in Cherokee, North Carolina. Local news outlets report witnesses said 32-year-old Bulmaro Morales had jumped in to help a juvenile family member who was in distress. When rangers arrived, the juvenile was safe on shore but Morales had not resurfaced. He was later found under water, and life-saving efforts were not successful.

Speedway owner loses staff, 'all but 2' sponsors after post

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a North Carolina racetrack says he has faced death threats, lost employees and seen “all but two” of his sponsors evaporate amid the backlash over his social media post invoking the noose found in the garage stall of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Mike Fulp, who owns the dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, told the News & Record he knew his troubles from what he described as a joke were self-inflicted. Fulp's post advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on Facebook Marketplace the day after an investigation determined the noose had been there since at least October and was not a hate crime.

THREE DEAD

3 dead, 1 hurt in Robeson County shootings

ORRUM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after two women were found fatally shot at a North Carolina cemetery, and the cemetery owner was also found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies began investigating the cemetery owner, 77-year-old Robert “Sonny” Moore, after a man reported that Moore had shot him Saturday night. Investigators were attempting to apprehend Moore when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about two women found dead at the cemetery. Deputies then found Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male shooting victim is expected to survive.

STOLEN CRUISER-CHASE

Police say suspect stole car, dragged officer then fled

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A male suspect is facing numerous charges after Fayetteville police say he stole a police vehicle, dragging an officer behind it, struck an EMS worker and then fled the scene. Police said in a news release that the incident started Sunday morning when police officers were dispatched with EMS units for a medical call and encountered the suspect, who was “agitated” and uncooperative. Police say after the suspect took off with the vehicle, he led them on a chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. He was taken to a hospital, as was the officer.

LAWMAKERS-FERRY

Bill directs NCDOT to restart Outer Banks ferry service

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s General Assembly has passed a bill that would restart an Outer Banks passenger ferry that had been scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to The News & Observer, the N.C. Department of Transportation said two months ago that it wouldn't run the ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands this summer. It said hauling people between the islands could spread the virus. But lawmakers recently passed a measure directing the agency to run it. A transportation department spokesman said the agency would wait for the governor's action on the bill before getting the boat ready to go.

