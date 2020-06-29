Jim’s Forecast: Hot & muggy Monday; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Sunday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: LOW

Monday

Temperatures will click up to around 90° Monday afternoon. Plenty of humidity will push the heat index towards the mid to upper 90s by mid afternoon. A stray shower or storms may pop up, but the overall rain chance should not exceed 20 percent.

Tuesday through Thursday

A weak cold front will move in and park over the area Tuesday through Thursday. The front will combine with high humidity levels to fire up scattered showers and storms each afternoon. With the elevated dew points and high temperatures in the upper 80s, the heat index will hover in the middle 90s most of the week. A cold front may try to move through the area late week, with potentially drier air for Friday. July 4th looks to have typical summer weather with partly sunny skies and a 30 percent of late day thunderstorm.

