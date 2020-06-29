Jacksonville begins road repairs

Advertisement

Jun. 29, 2020
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several Jacksonville streets will receive repairs starting Monday, weather permitting.

City staff did some base work and now a private contractor will come in to replace the old pavement.

The streets impacted by this are Georgetown Road from Broadhurst Road to Darden Street, Pierce Street from Onsville Drive to Ormandy Avenue, and small sections of Shadowridge Road, Arlington Court, Audubon Drive, Pine Valley Road, and Dudley Street.

If you live in these areas you will have access to your homes but are asked to move any cars parked in the areas until 5:00 p.m.

