Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says it is investigating the weekend arrest of a Black man who alleges a deputy used excessive force against him. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the incident Saturday at a flea market was captured on cellphone video and posted online, where it was widely shared. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the owners of Cook’s Flea Market said Charles Moody was arrested after he refused to comply with a statewide mask mandate. Moody, who has been charged with resisting arrest and trespassing, disputed that in an interview with the paper, saying he did nothing wrong.

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after jumping into a river in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to help a young relative. That's according to park rangers who say just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the scene of a drowning in progress on the Oconaluftee River in Cherokee, North Carolina. Local news outlets report witnesses said 32-year-old Bulmaro Morales had jumped in to help a juvenile family member who was in distress. When rangers arrived, the juvenile was safe on shore but Morales had not resurfaced. He was later found under water, and life-saving efforts were not successful.

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a North Carolina racetrack says he has faced death threats, lost employees and seen “all but two” of his sponsors evaporate amid the backlash over his social media post invoking the noose found in the garage stall of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Mike Fulp, who owns the dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, told the News & Record he knew his troubles from what he described as a joke were self-inflicted. Fulp's post advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on Facebook Marketplace the day after an investigation determined the noose had been there since at least October and was not a hate crime.

ORRUM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after two women were found fatally shot at a North Carolina cemetery, and the cemetery owner was also found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies began investigating the cemetery owner, 77-year-old Robert “Sonny” Moore, after a man reported that Moore had shot him Saturday night. Investigators were attempting to apprehend Moore when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about two women found dead at the cemetery. Deputies then found Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male shooting victim is expected to survive.