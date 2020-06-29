Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says his impeding lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks due to COVID-19 isn’t politically motivated. Forest said Monday the Democratic incumbent has failed to seek or receive support for six executive orders from other elected officials that make up the Council of State. Forest is trying to unseat Cooper in November. Cooper's administration has said the governor has other authority to act on his own to protect health and safety. The lawsuit can't be filed until Forest clears state government legal hurdles to sue using his own staff attorney.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says it is investigating the weekend arrest of a Black man who alleges a deputy used excessive force against him. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the incident Saturday at a flea market was captured on cellphone video and posted online, where it was widely shared. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the owners of Cook’s Flea Market said Charles Moody was arrested after he refused to comply with a statewide mask mandate. Moody, who has been charged with resisting arrest and trespassing, disputed that in an interview with the paper, saying he did nothing wrong.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed after a storm pushed a tree onto his mobile home and split it in half. News outlets report that authorities found 47-year-old Grijalva Revolorio Abel dead inside the Chapel Hill home on Sunday evening. A storm had brought strong winds and rain through the area. One of Abel’s neighbors told WRAL-TV that she heard “something breaking” before she came outside and saw rescue crews trying to save the man. News outlets said no other injuries were reported.

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after jumping into a river in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to help a young relative. That's according to park rangers who say just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the scene of a drowning in progress on the Oconaluftee River in Cherokee, North Carolina. Local news outlets report witnesses said 32-year-old Bulmaro Morales had jumped in to help a juvenile family member who was in distress. When rangers arrived, the juvenile was safe on shore but Morales had not resurfaced. He was later found under water, and life-saving efforts were not successful.