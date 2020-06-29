Advertisement

Bridge replacement project forces road closure in Duplin County

(KY3)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge replacement has closed down a portion of Duplin County road Monday morning.

The bridge on Rones Chapel Road over a branch of the Northeast Cape Fear River closed at 7 a.m. The bridge is near Jones Turner Road, east of Mount Olive.

The construction of the new bridge is expected to be complete in early December.

Drivers needing to get around the closure will be detoured onto East James Street, North Church Street which becomes East Church Street and N.C. 55, Kelly Springs Road which becomes Graham Road, and N.C. 403 to return to Rones Chapel Road.

Due to the extended closure, drivers will be detoured and should plan on having extra time during their commutes and use extra caution around the work zone.

