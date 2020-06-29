DHHS: 9 cases of COVID-19 reported at Greenville child care center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say there are nine cases of COVID-19 at a child care center in Greenville.

According to state data, seven staff members at A Child’s Place have tested positive. There are also two positive cases among children. The center serves Vidant employees and children.

Department of Health & Human Services leaders say this center is on a list of active cluster cases.

Blake Walton with A Child’s Place says every positive case was asymptomatic, except for one with minor symptoms. Walton says every person is almost through the quarantine period and almost all classrooms are back open. Walton says they followed health department and CDC guidelines.

WITN is also learning East Carolina Rehab and Wellness in Pitt County is also on the list of active outbreaks. Data says there are 18 employees and 42 residents to contract the virus.

WITN has reached out for comment, but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.