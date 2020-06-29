Advertisement

DHHS: 9 cases of COVID-19 reported at Greenville child care center

State health officials say seven staff members and two children have tested positive for the coronavirus.
7 staff members and 2 children have tested positive/
7 staff members and 2 children have tested positive/(WITN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say there are nine cases of COVID-19 at a child care center in Greenville.

According to state data, seven staff members at A Child’s Place have tested positive. There are also two positive cases among children. The center serves Vidant employees and children.

Department of Health & Human Services leaders say this center is on a list of active cluster cases.

Blake Walton with A Child’s Place says every positive case was asymptomatic, except for one with minor symptoms. Walton says every person is almost through the quarantine period and almost all classrooms are back open. Walton says they followed health department and CDC guidelines.

WITN is also learning East Carolina Rehab and Wellness in Pitt County is also on the list of active outbreaks. Data says there are 18 employees and 42 residents to contract the virus.

WITN has reached out for comment, but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Three vehicles crash after shooting in Kinston

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A major highway was shut down in Kinston after a shooting this afternoon.

News

4th of July fireworks still happening in some communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many communities here in Eastern Carolina have canceled their 4th of July celebrations because of COVID-19.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and storms Tuesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
We'll start the week on a hot and muggy note with just a stray shower or storm possible.

Crime

14 year old critical after Greenville shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Patton Circle in Greenville late Sunday night.

Crime

Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mitchell McIver was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lenoir Co. sees 11th virus death

Updated: 4 hours ago
Across the state, there have been 1,325 deaths and now 63,484 cases of COVID-19.

News

Lt. Governor Dan Forest addresses plans to sue Gov. Cooper’s administration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lt. Governor Dan Forest spoke Monday morning about his plans to sue Governor Roy Cooper’s administration over the shutdown of certain parts of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Man shot and killed in Wilson

Updated: 6 hours ago
Man shot and killed in Wilson.

Local

Jacksonville begins road repairs

Updated: 8 hours ago
Jacksonville streets will receive some repairs starting Monday

Local

Bridge replacement project forces road closure in Duplin County

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Bridge Replacement has closed down a Portion of Duplin County Road Monday Morning.