Confederate cannons removed from Raleigh now at Fort Fisher

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two Civil War cannons that were at a Confederate monument in Raleigh are now at Fort Fisher.

The Wilmington Star News reports that the naval cannons arrived Sunday after they were removed with the 1895 monument on the orders of Gov. Roy Cooper last week after they were vandalized.

Fort Fisher was a Confederate fort during the Civil War. It is having a $23 million renovation of its visitors center and grounds.

Michele Walker, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, says the cannons will remain on display at Fort Fisher, because they are from the same era as those already on display at the historic site.

The removal of the Confederate Monument in Raleigh is just one of the similar actions being taken across the state and the country as the nation grapples with its history of honoring the Confederacy with monuments in the public space.

The newspaper reports that the arrival of the cannons at Fort Fisher is one of the first, if not the first, instances of a recently removed Confederate monument being relocated.