Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Josiah Brantley was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

Police say Josiah has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 90 pounds and is about 4 feet tall.

If you have any information in this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please Share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley, last seen around Holton Street in...

Posted by FDLE on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carteret Big Sweep looking for volunteers to clean up beaches

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
A local organization is reminding beach goers about cleaning up after themselves after of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

National Politics

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

News

CMN 2020 Special

Updated: 1 hour ago
CMN 2020 Special

News

Belhaven 4th of July festivities continue with some changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The town of Belhaven is continuing its annual Fourth of July events, but the 78th celebration will see some changes this year because of the coronavirus.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and storms Tuesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Partly sunny skies Tuesday morning will give way to a higher chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

Latest News

News

King’s BBQ turns to carhop service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A barbecue restaurant in eastern Carolina is finding ways to thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic.

News

911 call for Fort Bragg missing soldier Enrique Martinez released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
“My brother didn’t die for his country. My brother was murdered.”

News

Veterans with PTSD may revisit trauma with holiday fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Veterans with PTSD may experience stress or trauma when fireworks are set off.

News

A tale of two monuments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Neighbors in Faison are defending a Confederate monument in town while others in the area have been taken down.

Local

State kicks off “Operation Firecracker,” part of annual Booze It & Lose It campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
The North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program kicked of "Operation Firecracker", part of the statewide Booze It & Lose It campaign on Monday.

News

One dead, second driver airlifted after head-on crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
The deadly crash occurred just before 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 258 South of Snow Hill near Browntown Road.