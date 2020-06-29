4th of July fireworks still happening in some communities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many communities here in Eastern Carolina have canceled their 4th of July celebrations because of COVID-19.

But a few locations are continuing the tradition of having fireworks on the 4th.

Here are the ones we found:

Atlantic Beach - 9:00 p.m. Atlantic Beach Circle. Encouraged to view fireworks from their homes, boats, or vehicles.

Beaufort - 9:00 p.m. Encouraged to watch from your vehicle, a restaurant, your home, or a boat.

Belhaven - 9:00 pm on the 4th at the waterfront

Morehead City - 9:00 p.m. Please limit groups to 25 or less.

New Bern - 9:15 p.m. They can be viewed from multiple locations throughout New Bern. Limited parking at Lawson Creek Park.

