Three dead, one hurt in Robeson County shootings

ORRUM, N.C. (AP) -

Authorities are investigating after two women were found fatally shot at a North Carolina cemetery, and the cemetery owner was also found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies began investigating the cemetery owner, 77-year-old Robert "Sonny'' Moore, after a man reported that Moore had shot him Saturday night.

Investigators were attempting to apprehend Moore when the sheriff's office received a 911 call about two women found dead at the cemetery.

Deputies then found Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The male shooting victim is expected to survive.

