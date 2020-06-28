Police say suspect stole car, dragged officer then fled

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -

A male suspect is facing numerous charges after Fayetteville police say he stole a police vehicle, dragging an officer behind it, struck an EMS worker and then fled the scene

Police said in a news release that the incident started Sunday morning when police officers were dispatched with EMS units for a medical call and encountered the suspect, who was “agitated'' and uncooperative.

Police say after the suspect took off with the vehicle, he led them on a chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch.

He was taken to a hospital, as was the officer.

