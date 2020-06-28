Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Hot, hazy, storm chance late; Rip risk forecast

Poor Air Quality alert for Saharan dust through Sunday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Sunday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: LOW

Sunday

A Poor Air Quality Alert is in effect through Sunday at midnight because of fine particles from Saharan dust over our area. This may cause irritation to eyes and respiratory systems today, especially in elderly and children. Limit outside exercise today.

As the humidity gradually climbs on Sunday, temperatures will click up into the low 90s in the afternoon. The heat index could reach the upper 90s by mid afternoon. High pressure off our coast will help keep skies hazy sunny. A few storms may move in around sunset into Sunday evening, some of which may be strong. The chance of seeing a storm is around 20 to 30 percent.

Next Week

With rising humidity levels, scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the week leading to slightly cooler temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. With the elevated dew points and high temperatures in the upper 80s, the heat index will hover in the middle 90s most of the week. A cold front may try to move through the area late week, with potentially drier air for Friday. July 4th looks to have typical summer weather with partly sunny skies and a 30 percent of late day thunderstorm.

