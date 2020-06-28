Park rangers: Man drowns after trying to save young relative
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WITN) -
A man has died after jumping into a river in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to help a young relative.
That's according to park rangers who say just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the scene of a drowning in progress on the Oconaluftee River in Cherokee, North Carolina.
Local news outlets report witnesses said 32-year-old Bulmaro Morales had jumped in to help a juvenile family member who was in distress.
When rangers arrived, the juvenile was safe on shore but Morales had not resurfaced.
He was later found under water, and life-saving efforts were not successful.
