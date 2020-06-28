Advertisement

Organizations protest at Pitt County Courthouse

Two organizations teamed up to demand police accountability and an end to power abuse.
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - About three weeks ago, two organizations fighting for minority rights, Mapinduzi and the Coalition Against Racism, teamed up to tape a list of demands to Greenville’s City Hall.

This Saturday afternoon, they were back. They protested this time at the Pitt County Courthouse because, they say, no action has been taken.

A crowd of about 40 people showed up to the courthouse. One mother, Danielle Cox, said she was there to honor her son.

“I am here for justice for my son Sean Rambert, Jr. My son was shot down without any type of physical altercation,” Cox said.

Others showed up to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.

“Not just a moment, we’re representing a movement that has been uprising for who knows how long,” said one protester, Alice Rosaro.

These demands include the implementation of community police boards that hold police accountable, a call to drop charges against people who have been arrested at protests and a request for an independent prosecutor for police brutality cases.

One of Mapinduzi’s leaders, Dedan Waciuri, said these demands are from the people.

“We have seen repeatedly that they are unwilling to do the things that necessary to alleviate these problems in black and brown communities,” Waciuri said.

WITN reached out the City of Greenville for a comment.

“Last week, the City of Greenville held the first of what is anticipated to be numerous discussions about race and law enforcement. We are hopeful that these will result in meaningful change where it is needed,” explained the city’s spokesperson.

“Representatives from numerous organizations were invited to participate, and it went very well. We are hopeful that those who chose not to participate in our first discussion will join us for future ones, so we can ensure as much participation as possible.”

Waciuri said they protesters will continue to come out to protest until their demands are met.

Protest at the Pitt County Court House, featuring demands.
Protest at the Pitt County Court House, featuring demands.(Hannah J)

