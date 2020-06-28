NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-03-18-20-35

(two, three, eighteen, twenty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

1-0-3, Lucky Sum: 4

(one, zero, three; Lucky Sum: four)

8-0-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

0-8-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(zero, eight, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million