Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT REMOVED

Privately owned Confederate statue removed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Crews on Saturday removed a privately owned monument honoring Confederate soldiers in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A brief statement from the city said the monument was relocated by its owners and placed into storage. The action was not directed or paid for by the city, the statement said. The Fayetteville Observer reported the 23-foot-tall structure topped by a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier came down early Saturday afternoon after more than five hours of efforts.

SPEEDWAY OWNER-ROPE AD

Speedway loses partnerships after 'Bubba rope' post

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina racetrack has lost some partnerships after its owner advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale online days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series’ only Black driver. A concrete company and a driver series ended their partnerships Friday with the half-mile, dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The racetrack owner’s “Bubba Rope” post on Facebook Marketplace earlier this week sparked a backlash on social media and a condemnation from a spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper.

NASCAR-TRUCK-POSTPONED

NASCAR set for Truck, Xfinity, Cup tripleheader Sunday

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — NASCAR is set for a tripleheader of racing at Pocono Raceway from three national series on Sunday. Rain washed out the Truck Series race on Saturday in what was already a packed schedule. Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill, with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday. The Truck Series was scheduled for Saturday and the second-tier Xfinity Series was scheduled for Sunday.

BC-NC-SHIP-MISSING CREWMEMBER

Coast Guard suspends search for tanker ship crewmember

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a crewmember of a tanker ship who went overboard approximately 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The agency said in a news release Friday night that Coast Guard aircrews flew 22 sorties for a period of 45 combined hours over a search area of approximately 4,000 square miles. Two good Samaritan vessels also assisted in the search. The agency on Wednesday said a man was reported overboard from the tanker ship Hellas Gladiator. The Hellas Gladiator was headed to the Netherlands, The Virginian-Pilot previously reported. It sails under the flag of Malta.

SESSION ENDS

Virus response, reopen fights mark N.C. legislative session

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers have concluded most of their work for the year. House and Senate members wrapped up around 3 a.m. Friday following an 18-hour marathon of negotiating and voting on bills. Before leaving they passed legislation setting another Medicaid overhaul date, funding a monument to honor African Americans and trying again to reopen businesses shuttered by Gov. Roy Cooper due to COVID-19. They'll likely return briefly in early July to address any Cooper vetoes and outstanding issues before leaving for the summer. Legislators of both parties did find rare consensus on virus relief funding, mail-in absentee balloting and transportation reform.

COOPER-BILL SIGNINGS

N.C. governor signs bill giving $350 bonuses to teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law a public school educator pay bill that he says still fails to give what teachers and staff need. The measure signed on Friday provides $350 one-time bonuses by October to teachers and instructional support personnel along with their usual experience-based raises. The measure also urges Cooper to pay addtional $600 bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief money, but it's unclear if he can do that. The measure is one of nine bills he signed Friday. He's got more than 50 others on his desk to consider over the next 10 days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS

Governors face competing voices as reported virus cases rise

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Unions want to be sure workers are protected on the job. Many business owners say they can’t afford another forced shutdown. Public health officials urge them to make mask-wearing a statewide requirements. But governors also are facing pushback on the right over business restrictions and mask regulations. The competing voices on what to reopen and what limits to impose have led to a push-and-pull across the states as governors consider whether to backtrack on reopening and reimpose restrictions.

NFL-COACHING SUMMIT

NFL's coaching summit highlights minority candidates

The biggest takeaway following the NFL’s two-day quarterback coaching summit is there’s no shortage of qualified minority candidates waiting for opportunities to be head coaches and coordinators. The league and the Black College Football Hall of Fame earlier this week held a virtual version of their summit, a third-year project aimed at improving the league’s diversity. Dozens of pro and college football coaches and assistants participated. Washington Redskins executive Doug Williams, who co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame, says the “pipeline is full.”