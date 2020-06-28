Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Crews on Saturday removed a privately owned monument honoring Confederate soldiers in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A brief statement from the city said the monument was relocated by its owners and placed into storage. The action was not directed or paid for by the city, the statement said. The Fayetteville Observer reported the 23-foot-tall structure topped by a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier came down early Saturday afternoon after more than five hours of efforts.

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina racetrack has lost some partnerships after its owner advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale online days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series’ only Black driver. A concrete company and a driver series ended their partnerships Friday with the half-mile, dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The racetrack owner’s “Bubba Rope” post on Facebook Marketplace earlier this week sparked a backlash on social media and a condemnation from a spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — The reenergized movement against racial inequality and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd has amplified the voices of Black candidates across the country. Among them is Jeannine Lee Lake, who is challenging Rep. Greg Pence, the vice president's brother, in a deeply conservative Indiana congressional district. Democrats say the protests and other mobilization have brought a boost in fundraising and other engagement for candidates in some more competitive contests and could help the party flip some Republican-held districts in November. Polls show usually broad bipartisan support for some change to the nation’s criminal justice system. But lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — NASCAR is set for a tripleheader of racing at Pocono Raceway from three national series on Sunday. Rain washed out the Truck Series race on Saturday in what was already a packed schedule. Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill, with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday. The Truck Series was scheduled for Saturday and the second-tier Xfinity Series was scheduled for Sunday.