Community members rally in Jacksonville in support of police officers

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

At the corner of Western Boulevard and Highway 17 in Jacksonville, about 20 men and women from different backgrounds gathered holding law-enforcement flags and signs showing their support for police.

Throughout the rally even those simply passing by showed their support by honking their horn or giving a thumbs up.

Wayne Morris was one of those rally participants. "There is no ulterior motive, this is just to honor law-enforcement to show our appreciation for law-enforcement officers," he explains.

Another one of the participants is Grant Beck. The rally was his first. “We’re here to support the police, not to put them down, not to cause problems, not to riot and all the rest of that garbage that goes on sometimes,” says Beck, whose intention is to help uplift officers

With everything going on in the world today, Morris says it's critical to show support for the police.

"They are the guys that are being tarred and feathered as being bad guys, but all they're trying to do is uphold the law," Morris says. Adding that like any other organization, the negative actions of a few shouldn't overshadow the positive of the hole. "Paint with a broad brush the whole police department because of those few that don't do what they're supposed to do and what they've been trying to do."

The rally was held at the same location as the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest that took place at the end of May.

In an effort to abide by health guidelines, participants wore masks and social distanced.

Morris saying they are protecting officers whom rightfully protect and serve.

“We call it we got their six, we got their back,” said Morris.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

