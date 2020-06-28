Captain Ratty’s closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -

Captain Ratty's in downtown New Bern is temporarily closing it's doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant announced they are closing effective immediately after the positive test result on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says all employees have been required to wear a mask at all times since the start of the pandemic to minimize the risk of infection.

They say for the health and safety of the employees and customers all employees will be tested.

The restaurant will also undergo a deep clean.

No time frame was provided for when they would re-open.

