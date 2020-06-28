Advertisement

Captain Ratty’s closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -

Captain Ratty's in downtown New Bern is temporarily closing it's doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant announced they are closing effective immediately after the positive test result on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says all employees have been required to wear a mask at all times since the start of the pandemic to minimize the risk of infection.

They say for the health and safety of the employees and customers all employees will be tested.

The restaurant will also undergo a deep clean.

No time frame was provided for when they would re-open.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Captain Ratty’s closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Captain Ratty's in downtown New Bern is temporarily closing it's doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Bill directs NCDOT to restart Outer Banks ferry service

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Carolina’s General Assembly has passed a bill that would restart an Outer Banks passenger ferry that had been scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic

News

Community members rally in Jacksonville in support of police officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
About 20 men and women from different backgrounds gathered holding law-enforcement flags and signs showing their support for police.

Local

Community members rally in Jacksonville in support of police officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
At the corner of Western Boulevard and Highway 17 in Jacksonville, about 20 men and women from different backgrounds gathered holding law-enforcement flags and signs showing their support for police.

Latest News

Local

Bill directs NCDOT to restart Outer Banks ferry service

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
North Carolina’s General Assembly has passed a bill that would restart an Outer Banks passenger ferry that had been scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Month of Miracles: How can I help?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jessica Bobula
There's no WITN CMN telethon this year because of COVID-19, but you can still help sick kids at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Hot, hazy, storm chance late; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Hazy skies from Saharan dust particles today causing poor air quality alerts. Otherwise, hot with an evening storm possible.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Transport teams

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
Children's Miracle Network provides life-saving care for Vidant transport teams

News

Organizations protest at Pitt County Courthouse

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
Two organizations teamed up to demand police accountability and an end to power abuse.

News

Organizations protest at Pitt County Courthouse

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Jeffries
A protest was held at the Pitt County Courthouse to demand police accountability and an end to power abuse.