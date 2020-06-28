Bill directs NCDOT to restart Outer Banks ferry service

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -

North Carolina’s General Assembly has passed a bill that would restart an Outer Banks passenger ferry that had been scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic

According to The News & Observer, the N.C. Department of Transportation said two months ago that it wouldn't run the ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands this summer.

It said hauling people between the islands could spread the virus.

But lawmakers recently passed a measure directing the agency to run it.

A transportation department spokesman said the agency would wait for the governor’s action on the bill before getting the boat ready to go.

