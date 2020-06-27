White Coats for Black Lives Matter protest in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

It’s been one month since the death of George Floyd, and we continue to see protests, marches, and moments of silence with ultimate calls for change.

We saw one call Friday afternoon as Greenville healthcare workers and students walked in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement for equity and social justice.

On Saturday afternoon, the community organization Mapinduzi and The Greenville Coalition Against Racism plan to protest social injustices as well with a focus abuse of power by law enforcement.

About 200 healthcare professionals and pre-professionals gathered at the Brody School of Medicine Campus protesting Friday. They called the movement White Coats for Black Lives Matter.

Brody School of Medicine Students sponsored the event. Marissa Burchette is one of those students and said, “We’re wanting to wear white coats to symbolize as healthcare providers we want to become a part of the solution.”

Healthcare providers and future providers said they want to see change that translates into a healthier minority community with unlimited access. “More improvement in access for people who have not always had proper access to healthcare, we’re wanting to see more diversity in the Brody School of Medicine as well as faculty and staff,” Burchette said.

This part of Greenville’s healthcare community is just one group calling for change. Don Cavellini with the Coalition Against Racism said nothing has been done about the demands sent to the City of Greenville.

“We want to say enough is enough that the city has to respond, we gave them three weeks they’ve done nothing we need action and we need it now,” Cavellini said.

On Saturday, the group will protest at the Pitt County Courthouse. Members are calling for awareness to “The Abuse of Power by Law Enforcement.” Cavellini said, “There will be no peace until there’s justice, so they better get it right.”

WITN reached out the City of Greenville for comment and the spokesperson said, “Last week, the City of Greenville held the first of what is anticipated to be numerous discussions about race and law enforcement. We are hopeful that these will result in meaningful change where it is needed. Representatives from numerous organizations were invited to participate, and it went very well. We are hopeful that those who chose not to participate in our first discussion will join us for future ones, so we can ensure as much participation as possible.”

Brody School of Medicine Students Black Lives Matter Walk

