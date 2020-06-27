Protest at Pitt County Courthouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers have planned a protest to take place at the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday, June 27.

Mapindusi and the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism are behind it.

They say the protest is in response to delivering demands for greater police accountability to the City of Greenville and only receiving a simple acknowledgment of the receipt in the past three weeks. Organizers say they’re protesting abuse of power by law enforcement and imperialism of the U.S. Government.

The demonstration began at 4:30 p.m. on West 3rd Street between Evans and Washington Street.

