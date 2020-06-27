Pitt County’s Second Chance Alliance hosts Community Outreach event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Second Chance Alliance will be hosting a Community Outreach Event on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The intent of this event is to connect with community members about getting registered to vote and educating those who may not know of their right to vote after serving time from a criminal offense.

They will also be educating people on The Second Chance Act was signed into law by Governor Cooper this week.

The organization will be providing resource gift cards for those who are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic as well as free lunch while supplies last.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 This is a drive-thru event only, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.

Elected officials have been invited. The event will take place at 622 S. Memorial Drive. Greenville NC.

For more information, you may contact the event coordinator, Portia Bright Pittman at 984-500-5978

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.