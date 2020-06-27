Advertisement

Pitt County’s Second Chance Alliance hosts Community Outreach event

The Senate gave unanimous approval Tuesday to the ``Second Chance Act,'' which had the backing of groups across the political spectrum.
The Senate gave unanimous approval Tuesday to the ``Second Chance Act,'' which had the backing of groups across the political spectrum.(WITN-TV)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Second Chance Alliance will be hosting a Community Outreach Event on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The intent of this event is to connect with community members about getting registered to vote and educating those who may not know of their right to vote after serving time from a criminal offense.

They will also be educating people on The Second Chance Act was signed into law by Governor Cooper this week.

The organization will be providing resource gift cards for those who are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic as well as free lunch while supplies last.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 This is a drive-thru event only, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.

Elected officials have been invited. The event will take place at 622 S. Memorial Drive. Greenville NC.

For more information, you may contact the event coordinator, Portia Bright Pittman at 984-500-5978

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Transport teams

Updated: 2 hours ago
Children's Miracle Network provides life-saving care for Vidant transport teams

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Upper 90s Heat Index; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Hot weekend on tap with low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

News

Organizations protest at Pitt County Courthouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two organizations teamed up to demand police accountability and an end to power abuse.

News

Organizations protest at Pitt County Courthouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
A protest was held at the Pitt County Courthouse to demand police accountability and an end to power abuse.

News

Month of Miracles: How can I help?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Bobula
There's no WITN CMN telethon this year because of COVID-19, but you can still help sick kids at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.

Latest News

Local

CMN Month of Miracles: Transport teams

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Over the last decade-plus, the transport teams at the James & Connie Maynard Children's Hospital have received close to a million dollars to help fund state-of-the art equipment that provides world-class care to children in eastern North Carolina.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State now confirms over 60,000 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
This was an increase of 1,719 from the 58,818 cases recorded on June 26.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 13 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Local

New Bern Junior League partners with True Justice International to hold supply drive

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Junior League of Greater New Bern is partnering with True Justice International and Riverside Dealerships to collect needed supplies.

News

Flag Day parade taking place to honor Kinston veterans

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Participants are invited to honk and wave at Veterans at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston.