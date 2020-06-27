New Bern Junior League partners with True Justice International to hold supply drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The Junior League of Greater New Bern is partnering with True Justice International and Riverside Dealerships to collect needed supplies.

The supplies drive will be from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Riverside Dealerships.

You can privately message the league to have items picked up from your front porch.

The Junior League of Greater New Bern is a newly formed member-based league focused on creating real change in the greater area of New Bern.

The goal is to empower women by helping them develop civic leadership skills and to provide members the tools and opportunities to put their unique talents to work in our community.

True Justice is an organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking in the local and global communities through christ-centered strategic initiatives with the goal to reach, raise up, and restore.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page/website by clicking on the link: https://greaternewbern.jl.org/events/.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.