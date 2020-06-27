CMN Month of Miracles: Transport teams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the last decade-plus, the transport teams at the James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital have received close to a million dollars to help fund state-of-the art equipment that provides world-class care to children in eastern North Carolina.

At least two families said their children are still here today because of the care that Children’s Miracle Network dollars helped provide.

“It’s really comforting to know that God has got a plan for your life. You may not know what it is yet, but you know he’s got one for you,” said former Miracle child, Kennedy Dean.

For Kennedy, a day that started out like a regular Friday back in July of 2011 took a frightening turn when she suddenly had a headache on the playground. She was taken to the hospital where doctors found she had an arteriovenous malformation that ruptured, causing bleeding in her brain. “I had to learn how to walk, talk, eat, say my manners, everything over again,” Kennedy explained.

She had to be flown to Maynard Children’s hospital in Greenville for an emergency procedure. That’s where their partnership with East Care Transports and the Children’s Miracle Network came to her rescue.

“Because of the hospital and Children’s Miracle Network supporting that hospital, along with answered prayers, you know she’s here today,” said Kim Dean, Kennedy’s mom. “That definitely, that 20 minutes of flying as opposed to a 45-minute ground transport surely made a difference in her being here today,” Kennedy’s dad Dwayne added.

Not everybody needs a helicopter ride, though. Sometimes a child needs ground transport, ventilators or other critical equipment. In providing things like these, Children’s Miracle Network helps bring the quality of bedside care out into the field.

“It’s not just the big giant purchases, it’s even the small purchases that help us bring that intensive level care right at the bedside out in the community,” Amy Williford, the children’s hospital transport Team Manager, explained.

“With the equipment and the funds that we receive to help treat the children of eastern Carolina, we absolutely could not do it without Children’s Miracle Network,” said Trey Labrecque, the Vidant East Care Manager.

Kennedy spent a total of 104 days in the hospital, and she was selected to represent North Carolina for the 2015 Children’s Miracle Network Champions Across America program.

Through the network, the Deans helped to support families like the Garabs.

Wyatt Garab was just 6 years old when he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm.

“I remember meeting Kennedy, and just talking to Kennedy. That was the first time I had seen hope that things could be okay with Wyatt,” said Wyatt’s dad Grant.

Wyatt is still here today thanks to the quick response and treatment by his transport teams.

“Honestly, I’m just grateful. I would give everything to Children’s Miracle Network if I could because I feel like they saved his life,” Courtney Garab, Wyatt’s mom, said.

Something the Garabs and Deans said they never thought would happen to them, brought them together and helped them form a bond over the years.

And Kennedy has some advice for Wyatt and anyone else who needs to hear it: ”I’m not a quitter. I don’t ever give up and you shouldn’t either.” Kennedy turns 16 next month, and she will have one more scan in a year or two. If cleared, she will be released by her doctors.

Wyatt is still having yearly scans. It’s so far, so good for the boy his parents say is now just like any other 10-year-old boy.

