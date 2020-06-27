News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
News
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Player of the Week
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
BBQ Festival on the Neuse
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement
NCEL 06-26-20
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
Updated: 8 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Weather
UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level
Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By
Jim Howard
The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.
Weather
Jim’s Forecast: Dry and hot weekend; Rip risk forecast
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Jim Howard
Hot weekend on tap with low 90s under mostly sunny skies.
News
Miss NC title holders take part in parade at Maynard Children’s Hospital
Updated: 8 hours ago
Kids at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville enjoyed a special parade Friday.
News
Protesters want Confederate statue removed at Tyrrell Co. Courthouse
Updated: 8 hours ago
Protesters want Confederate statue removed at Tyrrell Co. Courthouse
Latest News
News
NCEL drawing for 6-26-2020
Updated: 8 hours ago
NCEL drawing for 6-26-2020
News
Missing Pamlico County woman found dead, authorities calling it a homicide
Updated: 8 hours ago
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a woman missing since last week was found Friday.
News
Megamillions 06-26-20
Updated: 9 hours ago
Powerball 06-24-20
News
Megamillions for 6-26-2020
Updated: 9 hours ago
News
White Coats for Black Lives Matter protest in Greenville
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Hannah Jeffries
About 200 healthcare professionals gathered at The Brody School of Medicine Campus protesting Friday. They called the movement White Coats for Black Lives Matter.
News
CMN Month of Miracles: Thor Forte
Updated: 10 hours ago
WITN News At Sunrise 6-7a