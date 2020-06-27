NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
14-15-29-33-41
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
19-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
2-0-7, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: nine)
4-5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-4-8-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(two, four, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million