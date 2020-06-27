NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

14-15-29-33-41

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

19-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

2-0-7, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: nine)

4-5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

2-4-8-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, four, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million