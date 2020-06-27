More COVID-19 testing held in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County health officials say testing is key to knowing how widely the coronavirus is spreading in their area so Friday they teamed up with UNC Lenoir and other health providers for a testing event.

It was held at Saint Augustus AME Zion Church in Kinston.

Lenoir County has more than 350 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Pamela Brown, Director of the Lenoir County Health Department says these testing events are meant to ease any fears in the area. “We want them to feel that they have access to testing if they want to know, If I been exposed to COVID or do I currently have COVID. Want to make sure they have access to easy testing.”

People who were tested Friday will receive the results within a few days.

