Miss NC title holders take part in parade at Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kids at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville enjoyed a special parade Friday.

Children, family members, doctors, and nurses gathered in front of the hospital for a drive-by parade with more than fifteen cars of Miss North Carolina title holders. They waved, held up signs of encouragement, and greeted the children as they watched and waved back.

Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett was among those in the parade and was so excited to take part. “With everything going on I haven’t had a lot of opportunities to get out and interact with the community so being able to come out here and put a smile on the nuggets faces is the highlight of my week, the highlight of my day and I do not only speak for myself but all of the local title holders who were able to be part of today’s event.”

The Miss North Carolina participants also had autographed photo cards for the children.

