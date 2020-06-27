Advertisement

Miss NC title holders take part in parade at Maynard Children’s Hospital

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kids at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville enjoyed a special parade Friday.

Children, family members, doctors, and nurses gathered in front of the hospital for a drive-by parade with more than fifteen cars of Miss North Carolina title holders. They waved, held up signs of encouragement, and greeted the children as they watched and waved back.

Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett was among those in the parade and was so excited to take part. “With everything going on I haven’t had a lot of opportunities to get out and interact with the community so being able to come out here and put a smile on the nuggets faces is the highlight of my week, the highlight of my day and I do not only speak for myself but all of the local title holders who were able to be part of today’s event.”

The Miss North Carolina participants also had autographed photo cards for the children.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Dry and hot weekend; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Hot weekend on tap with low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

News

Miss NC title holders take part in parade at Maynard Children’s Hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
Kids at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville enjoyed a special parade Friday.

News

NCEL 06-26-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
NCEL 06-24-20

News

Protesters want Confederate statue removed at Tyrrell Co. Courthouse

Updated: 8 hours ago
Protesters want Confederate statue removed at Tyrrell Co. Courthouse

Latest News

News

NCEL drawing for 6-26-2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
NCEL drawing for 6-26-2020

News

Missing Pamlico County woman found dead, authorities calling it a homicide

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a woman missing since last week was found Friday.

News

Megamillions 06-26-20

Updated: 9 hours ago
Powerball 06-24-20

News

Megamillions for 6-26-2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

White Coats for Black Lives Matter protest in Greenville

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
About 200 healthcare professionals gathered at The Brody School of Medicine Campus protesting Friday. They called the movement White Coats for Black Lives Matter.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Thor Forte

Updated: 10 hours ago
WITN News At Sunrise 6-7a