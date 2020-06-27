Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Crews on Saturday removed a privately owned monument honoring Confederate soldiers in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A brief statement from the city said the monument was relocated by its owners and placed into storage. The action was not directed or paid for by the city, the statement said. The Fayetteville Observer reported the 23-foot-tall structure topped by a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier came down early Saturday afternoon after more than five hours of efforts.

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina racetrack has lost some partnerships after its owner advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale online days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series’ only Black driver. A concrete company and a driver series ended their partnerships Friday with the half-mile, dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The racetrack owner’s “Bubba Rope” post on Facebook Marketplace earlier this week sparked a backlash on social media and a condemnation from a spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — NASCAR is set for a tripleheader of racing at Pocono Raceway from three national series on Sunday. Rain washed out the Truck Series race on Saturday in what was already a packed schedule. Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill, with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday. The Truck Series was scheduled for Saturday and the second-tier Xfinity Series was scheduled for Sunday.

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a crewmember of a tanker ship who went overboard approximately 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The agency said in a news release Friday night that Coast Guard aircrews flew 22 sorties for a period of 45 combined hours over a search area of approximately 4,000 square miles. Two good Samaritan vessels also assisted in the search. The agency on Wednesday said a man was reported overboard from the tanker ship Hellas Gladiator. The Hellas Gladiator was headed to the Netherlands, The Virginian-Pilot previously reported. It sails under the flag of Malta.