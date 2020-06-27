Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers have concluded most of their work for the year. House and Senate members wrapped up around 3 a.m. Friday following an 18-hour marathon of negotiating and voting on bills. Before leaving they passed legislation setting another Medicaid overhaul date, funding a monument to honor African Americans and trying again to reopen businesses shuttered by Gov. Roy Cooper due to COVID-19. They'll likely return briefly in early July to address any Cooper vetoes and outstanding issues before leaving for the summer. Legislators of both parties did find rare consensus on virus relief funding, mail-in absentee balloting and transportation reform.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law a public school educator pay bill that he says still fails to give what teachers and staff need. The measure signed on Friday provides $350 one-time bonuses by October to teachers and instructional support personnel along with their usual experience-based raises. The measure also urges Cooper to pay addtional $600 bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief money, but it's unclear if he can do that. The measure is one of nine bills he signed Friday. He's got more than 50 others on his desk to consider over the next 10 days.

UNDATED (AP) — The biggest takeaway following the NFL’s two-day quarterback coaching summit is there’s no shortage of qualified minority candidates waiting for opportunities to be head coaches and coordinators. The league and the Black College Football Hall of Fame earlier this week held a virtual version of their summit, a third-year project aimed at improving the league’s diversity. Dozens of pro and college football coaches and assistants participated. Washington Redskins executive Doug Williams, who co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame, says the “pipeline is full.”

FOREST CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man fatally shot a 7-year-old girl three hours after he was released from jail on a different gun charge. News outlets report 26-year-old Shaquille Francis was charged with murder in the death of Aaliyah Norris, who was shot in the head while in a car on Tuesday. She died Thursday. Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy says investigators don't think she was the intended target. LeRoy says that that three hours before Aaliyah was shot, Francis was released from jail on a charge of assault by pointing a gun. It's unclear if Francis has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.