Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson had an additional 14 football players test positive for the coronavirus this week. That brings the total to 37 members of the five-time Atlantic Coast Conference champions who have tested positive since the school reopened its facilities for workouts on June 8. The school said there were 19 in all who tested positive this week. In all, Clemson's athletic department has given 430 tests this month with 47 people diagnosed with the virus. The school said no one has required hospitalization so far.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals. The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection. The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Pocono Raceway is set to hold two NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend without any fans. One race is Saturday, and the race on Sunday comes with a twist. The field for Sunday’s race will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are 5-1 favorites on Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first professional team sports league to play in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league was preparing to enter its eighth season when it was shut down on March 12 and now the teams have descended on Utah for the month-long World Cup-style tournament. Eight of the league’s teams are sequestered in facilities used by the the Utah Royals and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Players will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and games will be played without fans.

UNDATED (AP) — An eight-team field is set as the National Women's Soccer League begins play this weekend with a tournament in Utah. The tournament opens with 2019 defending champion North Carolina facing the Portland Thorns. Only eight of the league's nine teams will participate in the Challenge Cup. The Orlando Pride were forced to withdraw from the tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 leading up to the tournament.